Highway 41, north of Peavey Road in Chaska, is scheduled to reopen to traffic this weekend, according to a construction update.
The road was closed to build a roundabout at the intersection.
Then, beginning at 5 p.m. Saturday, June 27, Lyman Boulevard, east of Peavey Road to Galpin Boulevard, will be closed to traffic for construction of a roundabout at Norex Drive.
A roundabout was also built on Lyman Boulevard at Peavey Road.
The Lyman construction will continue through fall 2020.
