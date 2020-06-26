Highway 41

Roundabout at Highway 41 and Lyman Boulevard.

Highway 41, north of Peavey Road in Chaska, is scheduled to reopen to traffic this weekend, according to a construction update.

The road was closed to build a roundabout at the intersection. 

Then, beginning at 5 p.m. Saturday, June 27, Lyman Boulevard, east of Peavey Road to Galpin Boulevard, will be closed to traffic for construction of a roundabout at Norex Drive.

A roundabout was also built on Lyman Boulevard at Peavey Road.

The Lyman construction will continue through fall 2020.

