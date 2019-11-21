A crew from Rainbow Holiday Design installed the Christmas tree in Firemen's Park on Friday.
This is the fourth year for the 58-foot-tall tree, donated by John Lenzen, owner of Lenzen Chevrolet-Buick.
The tree will be lit at 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 1. Following the lighting, there will be pictures with Santa from 6:15-7:30 p.m. (This event is not to be confused with another tree lighting — in City Square Park at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, as part of the Hometown Holiday celebration.)
Here are some facts about the Christmas tree in Firemen's Park.
- There are 1,160 ornaments on the tree and 5,200 LED bulbs.
- It takes the energy of three hairdryers to light it up.
- The tree is from Temple Display, a commercial holiday decorations company based out of Oswego, Ill.
- The entire tree is made in the United States, except for the LED bulbs.
- The tree itself is 50 feet high, the star adds 8 feet to the total height.
- It weighs over 2,000 pounds.
Source: Temple Display