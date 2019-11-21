Christmas tree
Brent Cooper, at left, with Franklin Foster, in the bucket, were among the Rainbow Holiday Design workers installing the Christmas tree in Firemen's Park on Thursday.

 Photo by Mark W. Olson

A crew from Rainbow Holiday Design installed the Christmas tree in Firemen's Park on Friday.

This is the fourth year for the 58-foot-tall tree, donated by John Lenzen, owner of Lenzen Chevrolet-Buick.

The tree will be lit at 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 1. Following the lighting, there will be pictures with Santa from 6:15-7:30 p.m. (This event is not to be confused with another tree lighting — in City Square Park at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, as part of the Hometown Holiday celebration.)

Here are some facts about the Christmas tree in Firemen's Park.

  • There are 1,160 ornaments on the tree and 5,200 LED bulbs.
  • It takes the energy of three hairdryers to light it up.
  • The tree is from Temple Display, a commercial holiday decorations company based out of Oswego, Ill.
  • The entire tree is made in the United States, except for the LED bulbs.
  • The tree itself is 50 feet high, the star adds 8 feet to the total height.
  • It weighs over 2,000 pounds.

Source: Temple Display

Community Editor

Mark Olson, the Chaska and Chanhassen community editor who has worked in Carver County for 20 years, makes any excuse to write about local history. In his spare time, Mark enjoys perusing old books, watching blockbusters and taking Midwest road trips.

