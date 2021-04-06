Holly Mae is a 2-year-old female Labrador mix that was pulled from an animal shelter. Whatever happened prior to being abandoned has caused her to be shy, timid and slow to trust people. Holly finds comfort in her crate and heads for it when a stranger arrives or when hearing loud noises. Holly is house-trained, but stays in her crate while the foster family is at work. She needs a fenced yard and a companion dog friend. She would do best in a low-key family that would give her time and patiently help her build trust.
To learn more, contact Warrior Dog Rescue at info@warriordogrescue.com or www.warriordogrescue.com. Adoption fee is $450. The dogs have all age appropriate medical care and vaccines, a microchip, and are spay/neutered.
Cleo is a senior tortie domestic shorthair gal, 18 years young! She’s sweet, quiet, affectionate, and gets along well with cats (hasn’t experienced dogs). Cleo loves to snuggle in her leopard print bed. Despite her years, she’s in great shape, just requiring special kidney food at this time. Cleo has only had one home her entire life (previous owner entered a nursing home), and is seeking someone to give her the best for the rest! Cleo has had a complete wellness exam, is microchipped, tested negative for feline leukemia/FIV, and is updated on vaccinations. Her adoption fee is $225, which includes a free wellness exam within seven days of adoption.
Contact the Southwest Metro Animal Rescue & Adoption Society at 952-368-7297 or email swmetroanimalrescue@hotmail.com.