Hope is a beautiful black and white domestic longhair female, about 7 years old, who is seeking a new forever home. She used to live with a wonderful sweet lady who sadly passed, and she needs a new person to love her. She is super sweet and very gentle, and would love to be your new "bestie." And Hope is hoping … would you be willing to be her "best for the rest"? Hope has had a complete wellness exam, is microchipped, spayed, tested negative for feline leukemia/FIV, and is updated on vaccinations. Her adoption fee is $225 which includes a free wellness exam within seven days of adoption.
Contact the Southwest Metro Animal Rescue & Adoption Society at 952-368-7297 or email swmetroanimalrescue@hotmail.com.