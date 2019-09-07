I’m an outgoing, mellow very friendly female orange tabby born around October 2018. I (Scarlet) really like people, strangers and kids over age 4. I’ll entertain you with interactive toys or myself with toy mice. I like to sit in your lap for petting and brushing. I ankle rub, give kitty kisses, watch for you at the window, door greet, follow you, and like being held for a while. I can get along with other cats if they don’t pick on me. I am kitten-active and am OK around activity and a bit of noise.
Cat Tales Rescue pets have been vet-checked, spayed/neutered, wormed, tested for FIV/FeLV, have distemper and rabies shots. Adoption fee is $125 adults, $150 for kittens. For further information or to start the adoption process, leave a message at 612-202-9492.