I (Josey) don’t like the vacuum, so when it is off I swat at it. I’m friendly with trusted folks, rubbing against your face, watching for you at the window, following you around, and giving kitty kisses. I tolerate being picked up and will jump into your lap for a short while when you sit. I enjoy a bit of brushing and petting. Being an active kitten, I like to play and wrestle. Interactive toys are great. I like calm kids over 5 years, haven’t met dogs and am shy of strangers. At night I only stay part of the time. I’m a female brown tabby born February 2019. Siblings available.
Cat Tales Rescue pets have been vet checked, spayed/neutered, wormed, tested for FIV/FeLV, have distemper and rabies shots. Adoption fee is $125 adults, $150 for kittens. For further information or to start the adoption process, leave a message at 612 202-9492.
Savanna, born April 16, 2017, is a black and white domestic shorthair female who is a bit shy at first, but once you she warms up, she loves to rub and purr! Although she’s very friendly, she prefers to initiate attention and not to be picked up. She loves toys, especially balls to push around, and catnip toys too. Savanna prefers to be an only cat, but may accept a calm dog with enough space and time. Savanna has had a complete wellness exam, is spayed, microchipped, tested negative for Feline Leukemia/FIV, and is updated on vaccinations. She’d love to be your forever companion. Her adoption fee is $175, which includes a free wellness exam within seven days of adoption. Savanna would love to be your forever companion.
For more information from the Southwest Metro Animal Rescue and Adoption Society contact 952-368-7297, Ext. 2; swmetroanimalrescue@hotmail.com; or www.swmetroanimalrescue.org.