I (Lola) am a friendly, affectionate female cat born around 2018. My purr can be heard and I knead the air soon after getting petting from you. I’ll roll over for tummy stroking, and I like to sleep with you. I prefer to sit next you instead of being held. Active, noisy kids under age 9 make me go into hiding. I play with cat toys, use a scratching post, and give kitty kisses. My foster family says I’m active, easy-going and a periodic talker. I’m very shy of strangers and will take a while to adjust. My sister Nala and I are a bonded pair.
To learn more contact SecondHand Hounds at 952-322-7643 or https://secondhandhounds.org/adopt/how-to-adopt/. The pets have been vet checked, wormed, vaccinated, tested for heartworm, have a microchip ID, checked for friendly dispositions and are neutered/spayed.