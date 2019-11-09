I’m a smart, puppy wiggly and confident beagle born August 2018. I (Kevin) door greet, follow you, give dog kisses, and will lay my head in your lap. I know basic commands, am crate-trained and house-trained. I like petting, brushing, jumping into your lap, taking car rides, and leash walks. I’ve met kids over 5 and am good with them, am friendly with strangers, OK with some cats, and like dogs, but I’m puppy assertive. We can play fetch, tug-o-war or I’ll play by myself. I’d benefit from a fenced yard and would enjoy another dog for a pal.
Paws and Ears Animal Rescue pets have been vet checked, spayed/neutered, wormed, are up to date on vaccinations and have a micro ID. For further information or to start the adoption process, call 952-221-2077, email PawsAndEarsAnimalRescue@yahoo.com, or visit www.PawsAndEarsAnimalRescue.org.
Duck, born April 12, 2019, is a sweet orange and white domestic shorthair boy who loves to purr and cuddle, and also play with his other foster siblings! His foster mom says he’s well behaved, stays off the counters and enjoys cuddling with humans and other fur babies. When he isn’t cuddling, he also loves to perch on his humans. Duck hasn’t been exposed to dogs or children, but if they want to play, it won’t likely be a problem! Duck has had a complete wellness exam, is microchipped, tested negative for Feline Leukemia/FIV, and is updated on vaccinations. His adoption fee is $175 which includes a free wellness exam within seven days of adoption. Will you be Duck’s lucky charm?
For more information from the Southwest Metro Animal Rescue and Adoption Society contact 952-368-7297, Ext. 2; swmetroanimalrescue@hotmail.com; or www.swmetroanimalrescue.org.