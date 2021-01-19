I was found as a pregnant stray. I (Amaryllis) am a lovely, medium haired calico cat. The vet thinks I was born in June 2019. I play with cat toys when there is no competition. I will meet you at the door, will ankle rub, and follow you. Typical of cats, I’m avoidant and shy of strangers, don’t like dogs, and am on the dominant side with cats. I might like being an only cat. I haven’t met little kids but if they are calm and gentle, I might do OK with them. I’d rather not be picked up. I prefer to sit next to you and get a few strokes of petting or brushing. When I’m tired of that, I’ll let you know with a gently nip. I’m quiet until meal time.
Cat Tales Rescue pets have been vet checked, spayed/neutered, wormed, micro chipped, tested for FIV/FeLV, have distemper and rabies shots. Most adoption fees start at $150 for adults and $175 for kittens (12 months and under). For further information or to start the adoption process, leave a message at 612-202-9492 or email cattalesmn@outlook.com.
Despite any slight resemblance to Grumpy Cat, Gigi is real love bug and very appreciative of affection, especially cheek rubs, and loves to hang out with people. She finds other cats interesting, but is usually afraid of dogs and a little afraid of small children as well. Gigi has had a complete wellness exam, is microchipped, spayed, tested negative for Feline Leukemia/FIV, and is updated on vaccinations. Her adoption fee is $225 which includes a free wellness exam within seven days of adoption. This sweet senior gal is looking for her forever “retirement” home, and has lots of love to give!
Contact the Southwest Metro Animal Rescue & Adoption Society at 952-368-7297 or email swmetroanimalrescue@hotmail.com.