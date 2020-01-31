Sadly, I (Lexy) was given up. I’m a lovely Siamese flame point mix born in 2012. I have gorgeous blue eyes. With people I know I’m friendly and affectionate. I’m an easy-going female who will jump up to sit next to you, purr on contact, and stay while you pet or me. I will greet you at the door when you come home, play with interactive toys, rub faces, give kitty kisses, and watch wildlife at the window. I enjoy having my very soft fur brushed. At night I like to cuddle with you. I’m fine with kind kids, and am initially shy of new folks. I’d like to be an only cat.
Cat Tales Rescue pets have been vet checked, spayed/neutered, wormed, tested for FIV/FeLV, have distemper and rabies shots. Adoption fee is $125 adults, $150 for kittens. For further information or to start the adoption process, leave a message at 612-202-9492 or email cattalesmn@outlook.com.
Queen Tika, born April 1, 2011, is a pretty brown tabby domestic shorthair lady who loves to hang out and be your bestie. She’s a low-key gal, but don’t forget that she is royalty too, so you need to treat her as such! Her biggest wish is to have a forever home. Is that with you? She’s had a complete wellness exam, is spayed, microchipped, tested negative for feline leukemia/FIV, and updated on vaccinations. Her adoption fee is $175 which includes a free wellness exam within seven days of adoption.
Southwest Metro Animal Rescue and Adoption Society pets have been vet-checked, spayed/neutered, wormed, are up-to-date on vaccinations and have a micro ID. For more information, contact 952-368-7297, Ext. 2; swmetroanimalrescue@hotmail.com; or www.swmetroanimalrescue.org.