This 8-pound gray tabby gal is very friendly and cuddly with trusted people. She is almost-four-years old. She meets you at the door, leg rubs, follows you around, is OK being picked up, and will knead you while happily purring. Chloe sleeps part of the night with you, plays with cat toys, and plays with her water dish. She has met mellow, gentle dogs and a cat. With planned introductions she should be fine. If shut out of a room she wants into, she meows and scratches at the carpet. Due to past undesired treatment Chloe got from kids under age 9, she is best in a home with older kids. She likes quiet and hides with startling noises, active or noisy kids, and exuberant dogs. Her adoption fee is only $100-plus tax.
To learn more, contact Heidi 612-860-4857 at New Leash Rescue; email HMHuber@gmail.com. Pets have been vet-checked, spayed/neutered, wormed, tested for FIV/FeLV, have distemper and rabies shots. Info at www.newleashrescue.com.