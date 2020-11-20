The vet said Blossom was born around June 2019. She was found as pregnant stray. Once she knows and trusts you, she lets you pick her up or put her in your lap and stays for a short time and occasionally for much longer. She starts to quickly purr in the presence of known people and happily kneads you. She enjoys petting and brushing for a while. She likes to grab buttons on shirts. She likes playing with cat toys. Blossom is very shy of strangers. She hasn’t met dogs and might be OK with some cats or as an only cat. She is fine with calm kids. If you are late for meal time, she will tell you to hurry. She likes watching wildlife at the window.
Cat Tales Rescue pets have been vet checked, spayed/neutered, wormed, microchipped, tested for FIV/FeLV, have distemper and rabies shots. Most adoption fees start at $150 for adults and $175 for kittens (12 months and under). For further information or to start the adoption process, leave a message at 612-202-9492 or email cattalesmn@outlook.com.