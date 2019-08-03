In my foster home there is a 1-year-old toddler and I am really good with him. I (Snuggles) am house- and crate-trained, enjoy following you around, leaning against you, laying my head in your lap, giving dog kisses, and getting lots of petting all over my body. I haven’t met cats, but I’m very friendly with trusted people, initially nervous of new folks then warm up to be friendly. I’d be best as an only dog, as I am dominant with many others. I’m a 42-pound brown, American pitbull terrier born in 2014 and was unclaimed at impound. I’m aptly named, as I love to snuggle with my people and sleep with them, too.
Meet Glitter, a 1-year-old black and white pit bull. Glitter is an ultra-sweet girl who is finally ready for adoption after having 10 (yes, 10!) puppies. She loved being a mama and gave absolutely all her love to her little ones. But now, she’s ready for someone special to give all their love to her. She’s ready to be your new best friend. Glitter enjoys cuddling and just having company. She is currently in a foster home. If you’re interested in adopting or would like to meet Ms. Glitter, fill out an application at carverscotths.org.
