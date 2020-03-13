The city of Chaska has closed The Lodge at the Chaska Community Center and has canceled all Active Older Adult activities through Chaska Parks and Recreation through March 31.
The Lodge serves ages 55 years and older.
The decision was based on updated Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) strategies to slow the spread of COVID-19, according to a city of Chaska press release, issued Friday afternoon. At the end of March, city officials will reassess the situation.
Chaska City Hall, the Chaska Community Center and the Chaska Event Center will remain open, according to the city. Chaska Town Course is currently closed for the season.
"The health and safety of our community remain our highest priority. City officials are taking measures to implement social distancing in activities and events. Cleaning procedures have also been added to more frequently disinfect touch points. Any events held at a City facility with an anticipated attendance of 250 or more people will be cancelled for the foreseeable future," the released stated.