During the month of April, the Chaska Human Rights Commission is hosting several events as a part of an initiative called "Chaska Celebrates Immigrant Voices."
This initiative was created to build a better understanding about the lived experiences of immigrants who have come to the U.S., Minnesota and Chaska, according to a city of Chaska press release.
All events are free and open to the public. A full schedule is available at bit.ly/chaskavoices.
Green Card STEM Voices Exhibit
- Dates: April 1-30
- Location: Chaska Community Center Art Gallery, 1661 Park Ridge Dr., Chaska
- Description: The Green Card STEM Voices exhibit tells the stories of 20 immigrants working across the science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) industries. The exhibit has 20 banners that each feature a portrait, biography, and a QR code link to a video.
Through the Iron Curtain: From Romania
- Date: Thursday, April 14; 6:30-8:30 p.m.
- Location: Chaska Community Center Theater, 1661 Park Ridge Dr., Chaska
- Description: A community screening of the PBS documentary "Through the Iron Curtain: From Romania." The documentary follows the immigration stories of 12 Romanians who escaped the communist regime and settled in Minnesota during 1945 to 1989. The interviews bring to light the integration into the American life and the preservation of the Romanian culture in Minnesota. A discussion with several members of the film will follow the screening.
Chaska Immigrant Voices Community Panel
- Date: Thursday, April 21; 7-8:15 p.m.
- Location: Chaska Community Center Theater, 1661 Park Ridge Dr., Chaska
- Description: This panel will bring the conversation to a local level. Several members of the Chaska community who are also immigrants to the U.S. will share their story and how they have come to make Chaska their home.