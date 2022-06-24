Twin Cities Habitat for Humanity volunteers have been busy lately, building a duplex on Niskanen Circle in Chaska.
The home was one of four metro sites sponsored by American Family Insurance (AmFam) which gave $50,000, and has its agency owners and staff participating on the projects.
Habitat for Humanity is a nonprofit organization that focuses on bringing affordable housing options to communities and families. According to its website, Habitat for Humanity works to “build, repair, and sell homes to families with an affordable mortgage.”
AmFam Minnesota Field Process Administrator Tracy Brunnette pitched the idea for the company to participate in a Habitat build after being a part of one herself in the past.
“We were talking about community partnerships … and I thought, ‘Wouldn’t it be fun if American Family could give away a house?’” Brunnette said.
The $50,000 sustaining sponsorship that Brunette and her team acquired allowed for four weeks of volunteering. The four weeks were split up between different builds in four locations — Chaska, Roseville, West St. Paul and Coon Rapids.
“Twin Cities Habitat builds across the seven county metro area,” said Senior Director of Resource Development at Habitat for Humanity Kate Loe. “We have certainly focused on Scott and Carver counties as a priority for us, knowing that families want to live there. Chaska has great access to schools, jobs, transportation and it’s a place that our home buyers have told us that they want to live.”
75 VOLUNTEERS
From June 13-17, volunteers from AmFam aided core volunteers from Habitat for Humanity and AmeriCorps on the duplex, located south of Shepherd of the Hill Presbyterian Church.
According to AmeriCorps Construction Volunteer Facilitator Amanda Thompson, 15 volunteers are allowed on site at a time as COVID-19 precautions are still a factor in coordinating these builds. The goal on home builds like this is to have the right amount of people for the tasks at hand — no more, no less.
“So over the course of five days, they have up to 75 volunteers who are working on whatever the task is for the day. We have a site supervisor there to oversee it, but all of the work is truly done by volunteers,” Loe said.
One of the new homes that the volunteers have been working hard on will be welcoming a family of 10 at the end of June.
“Frankly, it’s a blast. I’ve had fun on the kind of corporate headquarters side, putting it together and some of the other support pieces so they can do this,” said AmFam Field Marketing Consultant Phil Molina, who drove all the way from Madison, Wisconsin to see the progress.
AmFam has set a goal to raise $25,000 by September to help support participation in future builds. According to Brunette, about $17,000 has been raised so far.
“I’m hoping that this can be an annual event for us,” Brunnette said. “Super excited for when the house does close, we hopefully will be invited to that piece so you can see the family who’s going to benefit from your volunteering, which is really, really neat.”
IMPORTANCE
AmFam Agent Craig Thalacker has lived in Chaska all his life and was unsure what would become of the field behind the church.
“It’s really fun to see this happening,” Thalacker said. “I’ve been an agent here for 30 years … it’s nice to be able to put boots on the ground here and make a difference for some people.”
Now more than ever, affordable housing is becoming necessary on plots of land such as this one.
“The one thing about Minnesota, in general, is that we have one of the highest racial equity home ownership gaps in that nation,” Brunnette said.
This cul-de-sac alone will provide eight families in four twin homes with affordable homeownership.
“The need for affordable housing has never been more critical than it is today. So this project is an important piece of Habitat’s ability to expand affordable homeownership across the Twin Cities metro,” Loe said. “This Chaska project is a great example of collaboration and partnership, people coming together with financial resources, as well as volunteers, to create affordable homeownership that is badly needed in our community.”