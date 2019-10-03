There is plenty of construction going on in the Carver area these days.
But Dan Lind and others were curious about a specific, unique development along Highway 40, just outside East Union, southwest of Carver.
“I’ve driven by there a number of times and wondered what it is,” Lind said. “Other people I know who also drive by there have a lot of questions too; to see a farmer’s field being transformed into something else, you kind of wonder what’s going on.”
That new development is construction of a new gas compressor unit, according to Michael Loeffler, director of external affairs for Northern Natural Gas.
“It’s a compressor station and we’re operating a new compressor unit rated at 11,153 horsepower,” Loeffler said. “The station will connect to our lines and is part of a larger project called the Northern Lights 2019 Project.”
The project was authorized through the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission. Construction started on April 22 and is expected to be completed on Oct. 18, Loeffler said.
“The new unit is part of a larger project to meet the growing energy needs of Minnesota for businesses, residences and commercial use,” he said.
“We have compressor stations all up and down our system,” Loeffler said. “Northern has 14,700 miles of pipeline. As we push gas through, it has to be recompressed so that it can be delivered to its end user.”
“It’s right next to our lines, so it will be connected to our existing 12-inch main line via below-grade piping,” he said.
Once finished, the facility, including several buildings, will occupy 3.16 acres of the property purchased from a private landowner.
The compressor building will have attenuating panels to help reduce noise, Loeffler said.
He also said no concerns were raised about the use of the property during a series of open houses about a year ago to solicit landowner and stakeholder comments.
Carver County officials said the company has the proper permits and that no public concerns were identified about the operation.
Northern Natural is a subsidiary of Omaha-based Berkshire Hathaway Energy. Northern owns and operates the largest interstate natural gas pipeline in the U.S., covering 11 states from Texas to Michigan.