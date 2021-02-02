Jack is a friendly, easy-going, kitten-active orange tabby male born around June 2019. He plays with toys and watches the birds at the window. His purr can be heard as soon as he comes in contact with trusted people. He greets you at the door, occasionally ankle rubs, likes a bit of petting, and tends talk a lot. He jumps into your lap and sometimes stays 10 minutes. He follows you around, including to the bathroom. He desires to play/wrestle with young cats and might like a playful dog as a pal. He wants to be top cat if around placid cats and tries to dominate them. He needs to eat only canned cat food.
Cat Tales Rescue pets have been vet checked, spayed/neutered, wormed, microchipped, tested for FIV/FeLV, have distemper and rabies shots. Most adoption fees start at $150 for adults and $175 for kittens (12 months and under). For further information or to start the adoption process, leave a message at 612-202-9492 or email cattalesmn@outlook.com.
Aspen is a young domestic shorthair dilute calico female, about a year old. She is pretty shy when meeting new people, but once she gets to know you, she’ll be very friendly! She loves to jump into people’s laps for head and chin scritches and gives lots of kitty kisses as a thank you! Aspen likes being the only pet in a quieter environment. Once she’s feeling secure, she loves to play with toys, chase her tail, and follow her human around!
Aspen has had a complete wellness exam, is microchipped, spayed tested negative for Feline Leukemia/FIV, and is updated on vaccinations. Her adoption fee is $225 which includes a free wellness exam within seven days of adoption. Contact the Southwest Metro Animal Rescue & Adoption Society at 952-368-7297 or email swmetroanimalrescue@hotmail.com.