Jackson is friendly and does well with everyone: cats, other dogs, kids and strangers. He is a basset griffon Vendeen born November 2011 and has an outgoing, happy demeanor. He reaches a paw up for attention, lays his head in your lap, leans against you, gives dog kisses, enjoys sleeping with you, loves car rides, and looks forward to leash walks. This snugly love-bug is looking for someone with a big heart to love him. He wears a belly band and diapers, as an accident mostly paralyzed his rear and legs. Outside, Jackson actively runs along using his wheel cart and switches to skis in the winter. He promises to loyally love you.
To learn more contact SecondHand Hounds: 952-322-7643 or https://secondhandhounds.org/adopt/how-to-adopt/. The pets have been vet checked, wormed, vaccinated, tested for heart worm, have a microchip ID, checked for friendly dispositions and are neutered/spayed.
Doris Day, born March 19, 2019, is a gray domestic shorthair pretty lady who loves to cuddle, play and purr. She gives kisses and the occasional love bite, but has gotten much better about the latter! Although it does take her a few days to warm up, watch out once she does. She is also learning that being on the counters isn’t acceptable behavior and doesn’t do it as much, but might need reminding though. Doris Day has had a complete wellness exam, is microchipped, tested negative for feline leukemia/FIV, and is updated on vaccinations. Her adoption fee is $175 which includes a free wellness exam within seven days of adoption.
For more information from the Southwest Metro Animal Rescue and Adoption Society contact 952-368-7297, Ext. 2; swmetroanimalrescue@hotmail.com; or www.swmetroanimalrescue.org.
Meet Moon, an almost-2-year-old white German shepherd. To say that Moon is stunning is an understatement. She is high energy and loves to play; Moon gets along with other dogs and will play as long and as hard as any friend she meets. Moon will thrive under the guidance of a good trainer. To see the full Moon in action, meet her and see for yourself. You won’t be disappointed when you see how brightly she can shine.
This and other friendly pets are available for adoption through the Carver-Scott Humane Society. All adoptable pets are checked for temperament, up-to-date on shots, vet-checked, spayed/neutered and microchipped. To start the adoption process or check out the list of animals available for adoption, visit carverscotths.org.