Jade is a stunning gray domestic shorthair female, about 1 year old. A little shy presently, she’s learning that people are OK. She gets along with her foster brother and sister, but her status around dogs or kids is unknown. She likes toys, especially the little balls with bells in them. Just as the jade stone is believed to bring harmony, wisdom and longevity, Jade can bring you much wisdom and love for many years! Jade has had a complete wellness exam, tested negative for feline leukemia/FIV, and is updated on vaccinations. Her adoption fee is $225 which includes a free wellness exam within seven days of adoption.
Contact the Southwest Metro Animal Rescue & Adoption Society at 952-368-7297 or email swmetroanimalrescue@hotmail.com.