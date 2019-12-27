Jersey, born Aug. 26, 2015, is a black and white domestic medium-hair. who is playful, nice, and shy. It takes a while to gain his trust but, when you do, he is very affectionate! He likes to play with the cat wand, is good with older kids, gets along with most cats, and tolerates dogs. He’s currently on meds for an eye infection, and also requires a prescription diet and other meds which will be required long term (and weekly brushing). He’s had a complete wellness exam, is neutered, microchipped, tested negative for feline leukemia/FIV, and is updated on vaccinations. His adoption fee is $175, which includes a free wellness exam within seven days of adoption. Although Jersey requires a little extra care, he’s well worth the effort!
