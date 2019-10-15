The Jonathan Association has chosen its 2019 Apple Award honorees.
They include:
- Chaska Fire Department for its prompt response to the Lake Grace Pavilion fire in December 2018.
- Matt and Tracy Crumpton for again offering to design and rebuild trail maps.
- Skip Rothe for his work to help rebuild Lake Grace Pavilion.
The Apple Award program was started in 1993 by the Jonathan Association Board of Directors and it is the highest honor that the Jonathan Association gives.
The award is intended to recognize extraordinary service given on behalf of Jonathan and its residents, according to a press release.
The Jonathan Association encompasses approximately 8,000 Chaska residents in 3,000 households, spread across 23 neighborhoods.
SEEDLING AWARDS
Seedling Award recipients are also chosen annually by the Jonathan Board.
The Seedling Award program was started in 2009 and is designed to recognize individuals for their current volunteer contributions of time and effort given on behalf of their fellow Jonathan Neighbors.
“Just as the Apple Award recognizes those who have made significant or long-term volunteer contributions to Jonathan, the Seedling Award identifies the first and smallest of what might later become many and larger volunteer contributions to Jonathan,” stated a press release.
The 2019 Seedling Award winners hosted National Night Out events for their neighborhoods, including: Chaynea Claeys, Cindy Geiger, Andrea Hornecker, Sharon Lewison, Katie Rotz, Alice Stone, Lisa DeLaHunt, Nancy Dilks, Corrine Haugen, Lisa Hansen, Ron and Connie Jeurissen, Michael and Sarah O’Reily, Heidi Saffert, Andrea Ward, Kate Werner, Kellie Bickford (Aspen Oaks Apartments, Barbary Knoll Apartments and Woodcrest Townhomes), Anne Marie (Waybury), Karen Bloodworth (Windstone Townhomes), Naomi Kruger and Kent Mein Sr.
CLEANUP DAY OCT 26.
The Jonathan Association hosts Cleanup Day for its residents on Saturday Oct. 26.
It reminds residents of these guidelines:
- Crews will only make one pass through each neighborhood.
- Have yard waste out to curb before 8 a.m.
- Only yard waste will be accepted.
- Disposal of yard waste includes leaves, grass, brush and garden waste.
- Only paper bagged and un-bagged yard waste and brush material will be accepted. Visit www.rethinkrecycling.com for accepted bag options.
- Brush size is limited to 3 inches in diameter and 4 feet in length or smaller.
- It’s OK to put yard waste on curb Friday evening, Oct. 25.
For additional information call Melissa at 952-448-4700 or visit www.jonathaninchaska.com.