Jordan is an orange and white tabby mix female, about a year old. Although she is friendly, she takes a while to warm up to new people. She likes head scratches and pets, but only on her terms, and is still unsure about lap time or being picked up. Jordan is pretty talkative, especially around mealtimes! Her favorite thing to do is discover new, higher places to hang out and she loves sitting in windows. Jordan has had a complete wellness exam, tested negative for feline leukemia/FIV, and is updated on vaccinations. Her adoption fee is $225 which includes a free wellness exam within seven days of adoption. Can you find room in your heart and home for this sweet little soul?
Contact the Southwest Metro Animal Rescue & Adoption Society at 952-368-7297 or email swmetroanimalrescue@hotmail.com.