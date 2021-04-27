Jubilee has times when he is being independent and other times when he insists on your attention. He’ll paw your leg, then hop into your lap, or sneak behind your back and climb onto your shoulder. If he finds you engrossed on your laptop will hop on the desk and lay on top looking lovingly at you. Jubilee, born around January 2020, was found as a stray and brought to rescue. He enjoys petting, head scratching, and catnip toys. Jubilee gets along with most cats, kids over age 8, and new folks but not with dogs. When overstimulated he’ll clamp your hand with his mouth, so no young kids for this boy.
The Rescue Crew pets have been spayed/neutered, dewormed, micro chipped, and are up-to-date on core vaccinations. Adoption fee is $200. For questions email info@rescuecrew.org. To meet a pet fill out the adoption application at www.rescuecrew.org.
Javier is a young gray and white domestic shorthair tabby mix male with a unique personality! He’s actually very loving and sweet, but takes quite a while to “warm up.” He likes to play, is very talkative and has never shown any aggression, even when scared. He’s fine with older kids and dogs (not sure about cats) but would do best in a quieter home — loud noises and new people will make him hide. But with the right fit, Javier will be an absolute joy to have around! Javier has had a complete wellness exam, is microchipped, neutered, tested negative for feline leukemia/FIV, and is updated on vaccinations. His adoption fee is $225 which includes a free wellness exam within seven days of adoption.
Contact the Southwest Metro Animal Rescue & Adoption Society at 952-368-7297 or email swmetroanimalrescue@hotmail.com.