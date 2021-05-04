This very active, shepherd-mix guy is looking for a home with a high-fenced yard where he can be the only pet, as he is not good with smaller animals. Jumper is 82 pounds of happy energy and will play fetch until you tire out. He eagerly wants to go for walks and a head collar is needed as he tugs and tries to bolt if he sees small animals or dogs. Jumper is best with kids over 11 years old, as he jumps up, forgetting his manners in the excitement. Jumper will need obedience training and trained to not counter surf. He is 80% house-trained and doesn’t like crates. They think he is 6-years-old.
The Rescue Crew pets have been spayed/neutered, dewormed, micro chipped, and are up-to-date on core vaccinations. Adoption fee $525. For questions call: 612-299-2001. For further information or to start the adoption process, send an email to xxq107a@hotmail.com.