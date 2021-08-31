The Justin Kukowski Foundation hosts its third annual Autumn On The Bluff wine tasting event 3-9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2.
The event, at the Solseng Farm, 16315 Jonathan Carver Parkway, Carver, also includes food trucks, craft beer, games and music by Traveled Ground.
RSVP at www.justinkukowskifoundation.org.
Proceeds benefit the Justin Kukowski Foundation, a nonprofit in the name of Justin Kukowski, who died at age 27 from a brain cancerous brain tumor.
The nonprofit is partnered with Ridgeview Hospitals and Clinics to serve families with cancer in Carver County and the surrounding area.
“We all know too well the strains and financial burdens of cancer. The social services department at the hospital vets and assists families applying for grants,” stated Justin’s father Donald Kukowski.
“The partnership allows the foundation to help fill a critical need in our community.”