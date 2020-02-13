The Chaska Kubb team took first place in recent tournaments.
On Feb. 1, the team won the Minneapolis Loppet tourney, with 16 teams in the championship bracket and about 50 in the fun bracket. The tournament is the second largest tournament in the United States, according to a Chaska Kubb press release.
After 13 hours of kubb, the day finished with Chaska on top of the podium, with members Jason Larson, Tyler Patterson, John Oman and Paul Knutson.
Chaska Kubb teams took first and second place at the Superior Ice Festival kubb tournament on Jan. 25. The first-place team included Larson, Matthew Erdman and Trevor Bailey; and the second place team included Oman, Knutson and Eric Lebow. (Chaska Kubb has about 13 players.)
Kubb is a Nordic lawn game that involves knocking over blocks by tossing a wooden stick. There is a kubb league starting in May at Firemen’s Park. Information will be published in the Chaska Parks and Recreation summer catalog, according to the release.