Kylie apparently got lost, but no one came for her, so she is looking for a new family. She is a friendly torby born around June 2018. She is outgoing and affectionate. Kylie watches at the window for your arrival, greets at the door, follows you around, ankle rubs, jumps into your lap, or lets you place her there. She stays for short sessions of petting or brushing. She plays with interactive toys and treats you like a playful kitten, licking and gentle nipping. She has met and is fine with kind kids and strangers. She hasn’t met dogs and likes cats but at first meeting them she acts dominant. Her medium loud purr is heard right away with trusted folks.
Cat Tales Rescue pets have been vet-checked, spayed/neutered, wormed, tested for FIV/FeLV, have distemper and rabies shots. Adoption fee is $125 adults, $150 for kittens. For further information or to start the adoption process, leave a message at 612 202-9492.
Jersey, born Aug. 25, 2015, is a black and white mail domestic shorthair, who is playful, nice, and shy. It takes a while to gain his trust but, when you do, he is very affectionate! He likes to play with the cat wand, is good with older kids, gets along with most cats, and tolerates dogs. He’s currently on meds for an eye infection, and also requires a prescription diet and other meds which will be required long term (and weekly brushing). He’s had a complete wellness exam, is neutered, microchipped, tested negative for feline leukemia/FIV, and is updated on vaccinations. His adoption fee is $175, which includes a free wellness exam within 7 days of adoption. Although Jersey requires a little extra care, he’s well worth the effort.
For more information from the Southwest Metro Animal Rescue and Adoption Society contact 952-368-7297, Ext. 2; swmetroanimalrescue@hotmail.com; or www.swmetroanimalrescue.org.
Meet sweet, friendly Dee Dee. Dee Dee was very loved in a home for several months but her owner developed serious health issues and sadly, could no longer keep Dee Dee. Her family was heartbroken to have to give her up but we are honored to help this pretty girl find a new loving home. She does amazing with dogs, she likes people of all ages, and she loves to be the center of attention. Her owners say she was the perfect kitty, and she could be all yours. Submit an application or stop by our adoption center in Chaska to meet this sweetheart. All Carver-Scott Humane Society's furry friends are altered, microchipped, and up to date on age appropriate vaccinations. Her adoption fee is $100. To start the adoption process or check out the list of animals available for adoption, visit carverscotths.org.