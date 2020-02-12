The largest planned housing development in Carver’s history will give homeowners a “nice selection” of possibilities, according to City Planner Erin Smith.
“Options right now, if you are looking for a new home, are unique in this community,” she said, referring in part to plans for the Timber Creek development that is expected to add 270 single-family homes and another 74 townhomes.
“Usually there has been only one active development, but now a homeowner could come and look at more developments,” Smith said. “It adds some competition in town, which is good, and the developments become a bit more robust, which I think will pull more people in here.”
Summergate Development and Westwood Engineering completed an Environmental Assessment Worksheet, which examines potential environmental impacts of the project and allows the public and city officials to see how the housing project may impact Carver.
The Carver City Council recently authorized the start of a 30-day comment period, through March 4, for about 30 various state and federal agencies to review the EAW. The council will then review those agencies’ comments and schedule any appropriate follow-up hearings.
If there are no concerns, the property in question, south of Highway 212, west of Jonathan Carver Parkway and north of Dahlgren Road, will be annexed to the city from the town of Dahlgren, Smith said.
Plans call for 70 of the project’s 161 acres to be open space for parks, buffers, woodlands, wetlands and storm water basins. A six-acre park adjacent to Carver Elementary School is also planned.
Plans also indicate the project will be constructed in seven phases, beginning this spring and being completed by 2027.
Timber Creek would follow a number of housing developments in recent years in Carver, including Meridian Fields (83 homes), Oak Tree (200), and The Meadows at Spring Creek (151), and Hawthorne Ridge (80), according to Smith.