The Carver County License Center locations in Chaska and Chanhassen have added an online appointment scheduling feature.
Residents can book appointments up to four weeks in advance. Making an appointment doesn’t eliminate waiting, but reduces the wait time to the next available staff member.
On-site staff will make every attempt to stay as close to the appointment time, but those making appointments should experience significantly decreased wait times.
When residents with appointments arrive at one of the license centers, they should check in with the greeter and receive a priority ticket for service.
All residents, with or without appointments, can save time when applying for a driver’s license or ID card by filling out the pre-application on the State of Minnesota’s website at dps.mn.gov.
The Chanhassen location offers appointments for:
- Passport
- REAL ID
- Enhanced Driver's License
- Enhanced ID Card
- Title Transfer
Chaska Location offers appointments for:
- REAL ID
- Enhanced Driver's License
- Enhanced ID Card
- Title Transfer
To access this new option visit carvercounty.fullslate.com.