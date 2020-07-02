Clayhole Beach
Buy Now

Lifeguard Matt Kennedy watched over swimmers at Clayhole Beach in Chaska last summer.

 File photo

Lifeguards returned to duty Thursday, July 2 at Clayhole Beach in Firemen's Park.

The lifeguards will be on duty 2-9 p.m., according to the city of Chaska Facebook page.

The notice stated that the concession stand will remain closed, and rentals and floating dock will not be available.

"Please remember to continue following health and safety guidelines like social distancing, staying home if sick, and washing your hands. Lifeguards will make an announcement every hour to remind beach goers to practice social distance," stated the announcement.

The city also noted that "there is no jumping or diving off the bridge over the Clayhole."

Tags

Community Editor

Mark Olson, the Chaska and Chanhassen community editor who has worked in Carver County for 20 years, makes any excuse to write about local history. In his spare time, Mark enjoys perusing old books, watching blockbusters and taking Midwest road trips.

Events

Recommended for you