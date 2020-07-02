Lifeguards returned to duty Thursday, July 2 at Clayhole Beach in Firemen's Park.
The lifeguards will be on duty 2-9 p.m., according to the city of Chaska Facebook page.
The notice stated that the concession stand will remain closed, and rentals and floating dock will not be available.
"Please remember to continue following health and safety guidelines like social distancing, staying home if sick, and washing your hands. Lifeguards will make an announcement every hour to remind beach goers to practice social distance," stated the announcement.
The city also noted that "there is no jumping or diving off the bridge over the Clayhole."