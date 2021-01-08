One small candle in the darkness may not seem that impressive.
A few more along a dark pathway and they draw your attention.
But when you have 100 specially-made ice lanterns along trails and byways in the city of Carver, it’s memorable.
That’s how some felt after recently visiting the “Light and Seek" display.
“They were so cool,” said Aubrey Leary, of Chaska, who brought her two young children along to view the inspiring exhibit. “There was a sense of peace about it all. Just the way we wanted to end 2020 and look forward to 2021.”
That’s the kind of response desired by Anna Edlund and Shelley Rudolf, co-founders of the nonprofit Funky Minds in Carver, which was instrumental in the presentation.
The "Light and Seek" display, which ran Dec. 30 through Jan. 1, was the second phase of the Strings of Connection community effort.
“Lanterns were placed along the river trail to encourage both the delight of discovery and social distancing,” Edlund said, adding that crossing the lantern-lit pedestrian bridge exemplified saying good-bye to 2020 and crossing back over the bridge welcomed in 2021.
Edlund said it was “picturesque” to see a full moon and steam rising over the Minnesota River on New Year's Eve, and seeing twinkling lights on the hillside from the downtown levee.
“As a community, we have shared the weariness of 2020,” she added. “This event created an opportunity to share in the reassuring hope of a new year.”
For Edlund, one of the more meaningful aspects of the effort was the “calming stillness of the night and the welcome laughter of children and families along the trail.”
“It was so nice to have the kids out; laughing and just enjoying nature on a great night,” Leary said. “Plus, it wore them out!”
Edlund and her children, Eliza, 22, and Peter, 19, made the ice lanterns, averaging about 20 a day when the temperatures got cold enough to store them outside.
Electronic votive candles were used instead of real candles.
Edlund and others involved with the display were pleased with the community taking advantage of the lanterns. The community was encouraged to collect them after the showing “because it’s symbolism of having gathered together,” Edlund said.
“Just hearing a relief in people; that there is something beautiful outside that they could enjoy and do with their families, was so nice,” Edlund said. “That’s the beauty of it. And, if something as simple as frozen water brings people together, why not?”