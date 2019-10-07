The Chaska Historical Society is offering cemetery tours honoring WWI and WWII veterans.
The tours are 3-4:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12 at Mount Pleasant Cemetery; and 3-4:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13 at Guardian Angels Cemetery.
During the cemetery tours, historical society volunteers will lead groups, stopping by the graves of some of the many WWI and WWII veterans and sharing information about their lives and time in the service.
Tours are free of charge, but call the History Center at 952-448-6077 to register for either or both events.
GERMAN LANGUAGE
The Chaska Historical Society is tracking down recordings of those in Chaska who still speak German, as they learned from their local ancestors.
If interest in assisting, contact James Hammers at jcchammers@yahoo.com or 952-368-3229.