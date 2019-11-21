Teachers say it showed up in his classroom work ethic. Coaches say they saw it on the football field. Religious leaders and family say the traits were there from a young age: Clayton Forner and priesthood naturally go together.
It may not have been obvious as a child, but the Chaska native sure didn’t surprise many when he was ordained a transitional deacon in early October. What might amaze them is the 26-year-old took it a step further by studying in Rome at the Pontifical North American College.
“All high schoolers all kind of wrestle with [the fact that] they’re no longer the kid they were and not sure who they want to become,” Forner said. “There’s a sense in me that, when I was growing up, that priesthood might be the option for me.”
Forner began serving at the church altar in grade school and, though many counterparts discontinued in high school, kept serving while a student at Holy Family Catholic High School.
He says starting in the eighth grade, he prayed daily to be given his calling.
Fast-forward a handful of years — and three college degrees — later, Forner says he found it. His days in college seminary at University of St. Thomas solidified his choice before being recommended by local bishops to study theology in Rome. His reaction?
“It was one of peace,” he said.
He set out in fall 2016, studying courses in Italian — a language he didn’t know. He squeezed four years of school into two, taking seven classes at a time.
ORDINATION
On Oct. 3, Forner invited family and deacons to St. Peter’s Basilica in Vatican City for his ordination with over 30 other men. At the three-year mark in the schooling program, they were ordained as transitional deacons, meaning they intend to become priests.
Forner asked Deacon Jim Bauhs, formerly a deacon at Guardian Angels Catholic Church and School in Chaska, to vest him in his new role.
“It’s kind of like being best man at a wedding,” Bauhs said, noting that as a deacon, Forner has promised not to marry. “[The ordination] was stunningly beautiful — absolutely fantastic.”
Forner’s dad, Ken Forner, accompanied Bauhs to the nearly three-hour ceremony along with other family members.
“That was pretty special,” Ken Forner said. “To be able to have your ordination performed in St. Peter’s [is] kind of the best place to have it.”
Before the ordination, Forner gave a homily at mass where loved ones were present. His theme was generosity — of people and God.
“It was kind of fun to see him in his element, speaking Italian and acting like an Italian,” Ken Forner said.
As a deacon, Forner can now preach, administer baptisms and marriages, bury people, and give blessings.
“It’s being able to give more in a way that God’s called me to give,” he said.
EARLY DAYS
From Forner’s early days, those who interacted with him often say he was, and still is, a Renaissance man.
“He played football. He excelled in karate. He did theater. He did choir,” said Doug Bosch, Forner’s then-theology teacher at Holy Family.
Those who knew Forner as a child and teenager said he is gifted and approachable. Bauhs has known him for about 15 years, calling Forner attentive, reverent, and immersed in his faith.
“[He’s] very much a servant at heart,” Bauhs said.
Beyond serving at the altar, Forner was involved with karate from age 7 to 18, and soon began instructing others in the martial art at age 9. He now carries a black belt.
“He’d have to be able to communicate and teach the 8-year-old as well as the 58-year-old,” Ken Forner said, comparing the life of a karate instructor to that of a priest.
Those who taught Forner said he exhibited priest-like qualities in class, too.
“Seeing a young man with his qualities — someone who is so well-rounded who is not only a deep reflector and spiritual thinker, but also who is very wasm and genuine — he’s going to be an excellent priest,” Bosch said.
Forner’s high school football coach, Ian Parzyck, shares the sentiment. He said Forner’s commitment was obvious on and off the field.
“If I told him, ‘Hey, Clayton, I need you to run through this brick wall,’ he’d say, “Sounds good, coach,’” Parzyck said.
“Guys like him are one of the reasons I continue to teach and coach. They’re going down that path headfirst and strong and prepared.”
FUTURE
All-in-all, Forner said he’s grateful to be in the “cultural hub” of Rome, studying alongside like-minded people. While it hasn’t all been easy, he said it’s worth it.
“There are moments over here where times are tough and you don’t feel like you have anything left,” Forner said. “But you just really had a sense of being carried by these people’s prayers.”
Forner has two more years at the Pontifical North American College and is expected to be ordained a priest this May, his father said. After that, he will be qualified to teach at a school or seminary, to be decided by the archbishop.