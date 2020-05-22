Twenty-one area students were invited to perform in the Minnesota Music Teachers Association’s annual State Honors Concert.
Though the concert was canceled due to the pandemic, these area students competed and won in their age group.
In late January and early February, over 2,000 piano students throughout the state competed in the preliminary contest, according to a press release. Those who qualified, competed in the final contest in mid-March.
There were eight categories set up according to age level in addition to Junior and Senior Young Artist categories. In the upper levels, successful completion of a theory test is a requirement in order to be selected to perform. This is part of the MMTA curriculum which integrates theory and performance.
Once selected to perform in the concert, the young musicians were assigned a duet to learn and memorize for the concert. The concert was to be held at the Minneapolis Convention Center on June 13. It was decided to cancel the concert a few weeks ago.
The following pianists are all students of MMTA teacher Candace Sather of Laketown Township:
Primary: June Acheson, 3rd grade, Waconia; Sonja Blount, 3rd grade, Mound; Grace Gerebi, 3rd grade, Victoria; Alyssa Knott, 2nd grade, Chaska.
Junior A: Anna Domyahn, 3rd grade, Victoria; Maria Knott, 4th grade, Chaska; Rigg Nelson, 4th grade, Carver; Bennett Wilson 5th grade, Chaska.
Junior B: Noah Gergen, 4th grade, Chanhassen; Audrey Junker, 5th grade, Chaska; Bennett Sather, 4th grade, Victoria.
Intermediate A: David Acheson, 8th grade, Waconia; Bisola Adekola, 8th grade, Chaska.
Intermediate B: Simon Peitersen, 8th grade, Waconia; Alexandra Wagner, 10th grade, Chanhassen.
Junior Young Artist: Ava Joos, 7th grade, Chanhassen; Heidi Wilson, 9th grade, Chaska.
Senior A: Mason Machtemes, 10th grade, Waconia; Ryan Sajulga, 10th grade, Chaska
Senior B: Urmee Das, 11th grade, Chaska; Lillian Esping, 11th grade, Chaska
Pre-Primary winners included: Teni Adekola, 1st grade, Chaska; Vivienne Ammermann, 1st grade, Chaska; Elizabeth Jones, 1st grade, Eden Prairie; August Junker, 1st grade, Chaska; August Scherer, 2nd grade, Chaska.
Alternates: Isabelle Abad, Tolani Adekola, Evonne Domyahn, Andre Garcia, Nolan Joos, Katelyn Krietlow, Christina Moore, Henry Peitersen, Logan Radick, Henry Suchy, Amelia Wagner
Finalists: Shoumik Das, Alexandra Gannon, Lauren Gunderson, Braeden Johnson, Gavin Johnson, Tanner Johnson, Lillian Moore, Clay Nelson