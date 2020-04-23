Look back

An undated photo of the Milwaukee Depot, which stood along East Fourth Street (the current site of the St. John’s Lutheran Church parking lot). In 1971, the depot was moved to the The Landing — Minnesota River Heritage Park in Shakopee, and restored.

 Photo courtesy of Chaska Historical Society.

Mark Olson, the Chaska and Chanhassen community editor who has worked in Carver County for 20 years, makes any excuse to write about local history. In his spare time, Mark enjoys perusing old books, watching blockbusters and taking Midwest road trips.

