From the Sept. 10, 1980 Herald: A parade of books lead by Aldoris Engelhardt and followed closely by Bev Mude, Mary Smith, Mary Heiges and the city work crew spent several days last week moving volumes and volumes of books back into the restored Chaska Library. The library will open tomorrow, with a spanking clean interior.

 Photo courtesy of Chaska Historical Society

Mark Olson, the Chaska and Chanhassen community editor who has worked in Carver County for 20 years, makes any excuse to write about local history. In his spare time, Mark enjoys perusing old books, watching blockbusters and taking Midwest road trips.

