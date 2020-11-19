Look back

The American Legion Basketball Team in 1922. Front row from left: Wendelin “Liner” Stans, Coach Joe Ross, Leander “Peach” Stans; back row: Reinhart “Duke” Schalow, Dick Schalow, Emil “Gamey” Schalow and Severin “Googler” Stans.

 Photo courtesy of Chaska Historical Society

Mark Olson, the Chaska and Chanhassen community editor who has worked in Carver County for 20 years, makes any excuse to write about local history. In his spare time, Mark enjoys perusing old books, watching blockbusters and taking Midwest road trips.

