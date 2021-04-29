Look back
Mark Olson
Community Editor
Mark Olson, the Chaska and Chanhassen community editor who has worked in Carver County for 20 years, makes any excuse to write about local history. In his spare time, Mark enjoys perusing old books, watching blockbusters and taking Midwest road trips.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Events
Trending Now in Chaska
Articles
- 'Heavy lift' to continue as budget cuts in District 112 are approved
- Where the heck is it
- Golf: How low can the Chaska girls go?
- Chaska Police report
- Softball: Winning streak extends to six games for Chaska
- Letter: Not a good way to spend money
- County develops study to crack down on invasive goldfish
- Chaska Curling Center adjusts to new procedures
- Carver Lions annual Pork Chop Dinner returns April 30
Promotions & Specials
Top Stories on Southwest News Media
-
Ruby’s Restaurant in Shakopee maintains the ‘diner’ atmosphere
-
Raising Cane's proposed for Burnsville's former Pier 1 property
-
Rep. Mortensen joins fundraiser for Albert Lea bar owner who unlawfully opened during shutdown
-
Carver County Sheriff's Office report
-
The elusive (and delicious) morel: How to hunt for the Minnesota state mushroom
-
'Heavy lift' to continue as budget cuts in District 112 are approved
-
Camp Savage to be featured on "Minnesota Experience" TV show
-
Track and Field: Records are already falling this spring
-
Tuesday Roundup: Minnetonka beats Eden Prairie for first time in program history
-
Speed limit to increase on stretch of U.S. Highway 169