Look back
Mark Olson
Community Editor
Mark Olson, the Chaska and Chanhassen community editor who has worked in Carver County for 20 years, makes any excuse to write about local history. In his spare time, Mark enjoys perusing old books, watching blockbusters and taking Midwest road trips.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Events
Trending Now in Chaska
Promotions & Specials
Top Stories on Southwest News Media
-
Historic St. Mark's Catholic School building in Shakopee is torn down
-
'Work hard, play hard for each other': Jordan remembers beloved coach and social worker
-
Tyler Stewart of Victoria is world champion of wake surfing
-
Shop local with this 2020 gift guide
-
Making Spirits Bright: Take a light tour through Savage, Prior Lake
-
Carver County COVID statistics for Nov. 30
-
Commentary: Jordan is changing
-
Six ice rinks to be opened by Prior Lake this winter
-
Jordan man touts community pride and a love for baseball
-
Dec. 2 COVID-19 update: Scott County numbers