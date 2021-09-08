Look back
Buy Now

St. John’s Lutheran Church and School, at the southeast corner of Oak and Fourth streets circa 1910. The church building was destroyed by fire on Aug. 23, 1921 and replaced by the existing church in 1923.

 Photo courtesy of Chaska Historical Society

Tags

Community Editor

Mark Olson, the Chaska and Chanhassen community editor who has worked in Carver County for 20 years, makes any excuse to write about local history. In his spare time, Mark enjoys perusing old books, watching blockbusters and taking Midwest road trips.

Events