Look back
Mark Olson
Community Editor
Mark Olson, the Chaska and Chanhassen community editor who has worked in Carver County for 20 years, makes any excuse to write about local history. In his spare time, Mark enjoys perusing old books, watching blockbusters and taking Midwest road trips.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Events
Trending Now in Chaska
Articles
- Goodnight baseball, thanks for the season
- Evelyn and Marvin Grimm honored as Steamboat Days grand marshals
- Tuesday Roundup: Holy Family Catholic prevails 4-3 over Southwest Christian tennis
- Brad Hand: Chaska's all star
- Around the Region: Shakopee rallies to beat Chaska girls soccer, 2-1
- 10 reasons to check out the Minnesota Amateur Baseball Tournament
- District 112 to require masks for 2 to 12 years old
- Commentary: We've had a busy summer in Carver
- Come one, come all to the Minnesota State Amateur Baseball Tournament
- Youth movement in store for Chaska girls soccer and cross country
Promotions & Specials
Top Stories on Southwest News Media
-
Goodnight baseball, thanks for the season
-
Savage taxidermist accused of tax fraud following Dept. of Revenue investigation
-
Shakopee couple accused by SEC of running $17.6M Ponzi scheme
-
Class B State Championship: Fantastic four for Chanhassen Red Birds
-
Obituary for Dorothy Scherer
-
Class C State Championship: Caleb Strack, Sobieski win in 11 innings over Watertown
-
Obituary for John A. Breimhorst
-
Obituary for Gerrod D. Breezee
-
Soccer Roundup: Grace Fogarty scores twice in Chanhassen win over Shakopee
-
Evelyn and Marvin Grimm honored as Steamboat Days grand marshals