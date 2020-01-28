Jan. 30, 1936: As a consequence of a change in railroad time, mail delivery out of the local post office was changed effective yesterday. The M. & St. L. train which formerly arrived here from Minneapolis at 10:23 a.m. yesterday starting arrival at 10:42. This delays the starting time of rural carriers and local carriers on the second business and residential delivery.
Jan. 31, 1895: Our streets were crowded with teams and stock last Saturday it being our regular monthly Fair Day. Milk cows form the great bulk of the stock for sale. Hours trading was also a feature of the day’s transaction. Our saloons, stores and hotels were kept on the jump all day, as it was too cold to stay outside.
Feb. 1, 1962: Tremont Beauty Salon, $5 special, wash & cold wave set; $10 permanent.
Feb. 2, 1933: Last Tuesday evening two young men were arrested by Chief of Police Emil Schalow when they requested him to lock them up while allegedly under the influence of intoxicating liquor. They ordered a meal at a local restaurant and then refused to pay for it. One of the men hunted down the officer in the business section to ask to be arrested.
Feb. 3, 1876: The ladies of Chaska true to their proverbial liberality and enterprise invited the citizens of Chaska to the number of about 100, to a “leap year party” at Concordia Hall last Tuesday evening. It was a most pleasant affair. The music and supper was No. 1 and the gallant displayed by the ladies truly worthy of more extended notice.
Feb. 4, 1909: Owners of automobiles will have to apply to the Secretary of State for new tags for the year 1910. Enclose a dollar with your application.
Feb. 5, 1931: Chaska High School’s first home debate of the season will be held at the courthouse next Monday evening at eight o’clock and will be waged on the question as to whether or not chain stores are detrimental to American society. Chaska will argue against chains; Anoka will uphold them.