The 2013-14 Chaska High School Basketball Team. Pictured front row: Clarence Faber and Bernard Simons; second row: Emil Darsow and William Gatz; third row: Frank Muyres, Fred Riedeger, Horace Young and Coach Olsen.

 Photo courtesy of Chaska Historical Society

