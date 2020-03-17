Look back
Mark Olson
Community Editor
Mark Olson, the Chaska and Chanhassen community editor who has worked in Carver County for 20 years, makes any excuse to write about local history. In his spare time, Mark enjoys perusing old books, watching blockbusters and taking Midwest road trips.
- Online school instruction set to begin as soon as March 30 for all District 112 students
- Chaska Curling Center: Closed; Event Center: Closed; Community Center: Closed
- Chaska mayor declares local emergency
- Coronavirus arrives in Minnesota
- Hazeltine caddie Krew Barber earns full ride to the University of Minnesota
- Minnesota governor authorizes temporary closure of public schools, March 18-March 27
- Chaska man charged with six felony counts of filing false income tax returns
- Baseball season is right around the corner (we hope)
- Southwest Christian sets eLearning schedule beginning March 18-20
- Jordan river crossing closing due to high water
-
Drive-through COVID-19 testing site launched by Ridgeview and Carver County
-
Shakopee Mayor Bill Mars to sign local emergency declaration
-
'This is a scary thing': Scott County declares state of emergency
-
Updated: Prior Lake declares emergency, scales back some services
-
Updated: Mystic Lake, other venues still open, scale back during outbreak
-
Shakopee man sentenced to 14 years prison for criminal sexual conduct, malicious punishment of child
-
Carver County COVID-19 testing center halted due to national supply shortage
-
Health officials: 54 cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota as of March 16
-
Eden Prairie declares state of local emergency, freeing up resources to address COVID-19
-
Lunds & Byerlys changes hours, reserves 1 hour daily for higher-risk shoppers amid COVID-19 outbreak