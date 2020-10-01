Look back

Guardian Angels Basketball Team, 1927-29. Pictured front row, from left: Tony Ryski, Laurel Bury, John Unterecker, Gilbert Geiser and Fred Savelkoul; back row: George Ruediger, Pat Halloran, Elias Bury, Blaz Leivermann and LeRoy Geiser.

 Photo courtesy of Chaska Historical Society

