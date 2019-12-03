Look back

Fluoroware Inc. pictured at its location along County Road 17 (Audubon Road) on Sept. 1, 1966. The company moved to the Jonathan Industrial Park in 1971. In 1999, Fluoroware merged with another local company, EMPAK, resulting in the publicly-traded company Entegris, Inc.

 Photo courtesy of Chaska Historical Society

Mark Olson, the Chaska and Chanhassen community editor who has worked in Carver County for 20 years, makes any excuse to write about local history. In his spare time, Mark enjoys perusing old books, watching blockbusters and taking Midwest road trips.

