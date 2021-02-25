Look back

The Bridge Club, pictured in 1963. Front row, from left: Joan Rief, Gen Rosenwinkel, Gay Davies and Mary Lahl; back row: Mary Burkhart, Mary Ann Ohnsorg, Mary Jane Ploof, Betty Bleichner and Rosemarie Siewert.

 Photo courtesy of Chaska Historical Society

Mark Olson, the Chaska and Chanhassen community editor who has worked in Carver County for 20 years, makes any excuse to write about local history. In his spare time, Mark enjoys perusing old books, watching blockbusters and taking Midwest road trips.

