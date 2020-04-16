Look back
“The Park” (now known as City Square Park) circa 1920, pictured from the southwest corner, at Chestnut Street (Highway 41) and Third Street.

 Photo courtesy of the Chaska Historical Society

Community Editor

Mark Olson, the Chaska and Chanhassen community editor who has worked in Carver County for 20 years, makes any excuse to write about local history. In his spare time, Mark enjoys perusing old books, watching blockbusters and taking Midwest road trips.

