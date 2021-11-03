Look back

Chestnut Street looking north from Second Street, circa 1952. Business pictured from left: Pearson and Gastler Home Furnishing, Tiedeman Hardware, Rex Theater, Chaska Drug Store, First National Bank, (on east side of street) Luby's Bar, Sugar Bowl Cafe, Barber shop, Ray's Place Iltis Jewelers and Stege Hardware.

 Photo courtesy of Chaska Historical Society

