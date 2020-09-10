Look back

The Chaska public school kindergarten class of 1943. Pictured in front row: Billy Hillier, Ruth Stege, Duane Schwalbe, Arlys Kurth, Tom Glowatzke, Miss Lundean; second row: Cora Schlefsky, Morrie Melchert, Darlens Henke, John Fink, Sharon Schwalbe, Pauline Bender; third row: (Unknown), Gloria Helmer, Carol Siewert, Marlene Myskevitz, DuWayne Hensel; fourth row: Ken Happ, Barbara Gaynor (unknown), Carol Savelkoul and Ken Hammers.

 Photo courtesy of Chaska Historical Society

